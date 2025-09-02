Quarry LP Trims Stake in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Quarry LP cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Arete Research upgraded Okta to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Arete assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,567,360. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,700. This trade represents a 56.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta Trading Up 0.2%

OKTA opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 109.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.28.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.