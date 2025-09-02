Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $189,000 in Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 248,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 159,432 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 522,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,769,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,078,000 after buying an additional 208,107 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

