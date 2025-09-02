Quarry LP Purchases 1,394 Shares of Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

Quarry LP boosted its position in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 244.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,745,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,837,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 337,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,435,000 after acquiring an additional 264,828 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 314,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,815,000 after acquiring an additional 214,870 shares during the period. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,446,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,549.50. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CHRD opened at $109.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.51. Chord Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.83 and a twelve month high of $150.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.02%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chord Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chord Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

