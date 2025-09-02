DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) CFO Ravi Inukonda Sells 13,891 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 13,891 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $3,434,133.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 215,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,250,446.34. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 25th, Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.78, for a total transaction of $348,811.50.

On Monday, June 30th, Ravi Inukonda sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.70, for a total transaction of $330,172.50.

DoorDash stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,808. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.06. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.32 and a 12 month high of $278.15. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 136.25 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on DoorDash from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised DoorDash to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

