Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.14 and last traded at $22.15. Approximately 5,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 5,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 million and a PE ratio of 20.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harbor Active Small Cap ETF stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL – Free Report) by 177.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,497 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 14.39% of Harbor Active Small Cap ETF worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (SMLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is actively managed, investing in small capitalization companies in the US. The fund utilizes proprietary analysis to select firms that demonstrate strong cash flow and competitive advantages SMLL was launched on Aug 28, 2024 and is issued by Harbor.

