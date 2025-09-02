RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Shares Up 1% – Here’s Why

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.42. 3,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 36,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.0%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.0703 dividend. This represents a yield of 646.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.26%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.