Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.69. 650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Down 1.4%

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

