GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.10. 17,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 22,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $213.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group stock. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GHG – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,232 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

