Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.05. 5,781 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 4,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.
