GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $322,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 64.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.82.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.96. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

