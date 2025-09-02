Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,636 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 475,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 118,884 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,064,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,745,000 after acquiring an additional 335,563 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 177,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 41,989 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 434.1% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $258,955.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,657.84. This represents a 11.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $332,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,750.44. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,680 shares of company stock worth $12,071,552 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.29.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

