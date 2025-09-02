Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $8.7741 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,450.58. This represents a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,590 shares of company stock worth $8,106,833. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

