Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on Ameresco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

AMRC opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $39.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $472.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.30 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.34%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 96,606 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ameresco by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 679,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 179,943 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

