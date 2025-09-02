Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Bullish Price Performance

Shares of BLSH stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. Bullish has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

About Bullish

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

