Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Bullish Price Performance
Shares of BLSH stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. Bullish has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.
About Bullish
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bullish
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Bullish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.