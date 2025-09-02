Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Cadeler A/S Trading Down 1.2%
Shares of CDLR stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. Cadeler A/S has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.29.
Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $1.51. Cadeler A/S had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 50.69%.The business had revenue of $136.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.33 million. Research analysts predict that Cadeler A/S will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadeler A/S
Cadeler A/S Company Profile
Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cadeler A/S
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.