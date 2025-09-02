Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Cadeler A/S Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of CDLR stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. Cadeler A/S has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $1.51. Cadeler A/S had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 50.69%.The business had revenue of $136.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.33 million. Research analysts predict that Cadeler A/S will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 10,418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.