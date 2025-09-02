Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild Redb upgraded Eaton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.10.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $349.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eaton has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $399.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.36. The stock has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.85%.

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 630 shares in the company, valued at $225,785.70. This trade represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

