Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of DEI opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $252.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.98 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 3.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 833,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 181,909 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 39.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $1,219,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

