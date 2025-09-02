Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adecoagro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adecoagro has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

AGRO opened at $8.45 on Friday. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $844.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.40). Adecoagro had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.30%.The firm had revenue of $405.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 44,816 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 103,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 75,975 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

