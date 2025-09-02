Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Rent the Runway Price Performance
Shares of RENT stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Rent the Runway has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12.
Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($6.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.43) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. Rent the Runway has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway Company Profile
Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.
Featured Stories
