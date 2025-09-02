Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Shares of RENT stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Rent the Runway has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($6.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.43) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. Rent the Runway has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rent the Runway by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in Rent the Runway by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 230,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 78,535 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

