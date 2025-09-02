4D Molecular Therapeutics’ (FDMT) “Sell (D-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (d-) rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FDMT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.85.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 594,375.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

