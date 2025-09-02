Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $144.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $122.79 and a one year high of $200.40. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Baird R W upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total value of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,763.62. This trade represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,201.72. This trade represents a 18.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

