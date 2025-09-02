MAI Capital Management Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $207.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

Get Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

