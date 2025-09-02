Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Donaldson worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 75.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,350,000 after buying an additional 1,430,120 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,499,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,634,000 after purchasing an additional 290,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,818,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,746 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 27.9% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,298,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,074,000 after acquiring an additional 283,060 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $83.31.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $980.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 9.94%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.