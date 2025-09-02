Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $8.82 Million Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 690,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 495.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1,466.6% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of YMM opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

Full Truck Alliance Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Full Truck Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on YMM

Full Truck Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.