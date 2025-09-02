Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,061 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $22,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $60.82.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

