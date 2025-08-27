International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Stake Boosted by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2%

IBM stock opened at $242.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.81. The company has a market cap of $225.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $196.97 and a twelve month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

