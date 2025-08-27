Triad Wealth Partners LLC Has $664,000 Stock Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, July 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.10.

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $352.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $399.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

