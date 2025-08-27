B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 750 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $30,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $1,210.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,526,684.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,594,950.60. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,353,394.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,744.15. This trade represents a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $867.20 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $949.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $927.07.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

