Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on September 19th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 864.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.4%

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

