Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on September 19th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 864.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.4%
Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
