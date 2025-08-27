Carlson Capital L.P. Invests $749,000 in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Carlson Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.3% of Carlson Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.92. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Melius started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

