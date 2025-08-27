Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $157.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.71. The stock has a market cap of $272.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

