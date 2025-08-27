CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.0% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $34,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $572.61 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $583.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $559.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

