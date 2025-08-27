Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $41,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 56,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 57,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 151,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,319,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TXN opened at $205.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $187.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.