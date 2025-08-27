B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 3,812 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,246 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Tesla were worth $49,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $153,436,000 after buying an additional 46,087 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,158,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Baird R W cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

Tesla Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $351.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 203.28, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.82. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.59 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,200. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,390 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.