RB Capital Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,781,223,000 after purchasing an additional 491,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $1,877,760,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,095,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,655,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,919,000 after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,818,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,875,000 after purchasing an additional 295,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $212.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.76. The stock has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.03. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

