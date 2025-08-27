UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.20.

MDB stock traded up $70.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,983,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,321. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.25. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.34 and a beta of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,104,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,557,420. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $2,032,823.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,693,886.73. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,656 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,554,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,321,000 after buying an additional 744,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,554,000 after buying an additional 80,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,597,000 after buying an additional 68,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 11.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,271,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,011,000 after buying an additional 129,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,567.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,435,000 after buying an additional 1,069,969 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

