Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC Invests $372,000 in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $222.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

