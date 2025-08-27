Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Workday makes up approximately 1.0% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 74,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.0% in the first quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 56,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova raised its stake in shares of Workday by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 22,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.81.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,168.62. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total value of $17,653,918.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,581,264.02. This trade represents a 41.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,880 shares of company stock worth $78,449,679 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $222.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.24. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.33 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.