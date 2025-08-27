Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stake in Realty Income Corporation $O

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 765.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,477 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,792,000 after buying an additional 3,834,403 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.0%

O opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

