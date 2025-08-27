RB Capital Management LLC Sells 493 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PMFree Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $167.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.05 and its 200 day moving average is $166.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $259.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

