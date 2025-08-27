RB Capital Management LLC Sells 493 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Price Performance
Philip Morris International stock opened at $167.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.05 and its 200 day moving average is $166.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $259.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.48.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.66%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
