D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Acquires 4,256 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.0% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 229,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,271,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.1% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.0%

TXN stock opened at $205.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The firm has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

