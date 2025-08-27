CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 1,219 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $312.08 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $228.52 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The stock has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.28 and a 200 day moving average of $296.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

