Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 534 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Cascade Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $476.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

