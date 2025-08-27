Warwick Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,200,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,422 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CocaCola by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at about $1,508,657,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,133,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,499,000 after purchasing an additional 866,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 8.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,376,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,994,000 after purchasing an additional 988,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

