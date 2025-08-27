KilterHowling LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

KilterHowling LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.5% of KilterHowling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. KilterHowling LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $298.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.28. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.90 and a 12-month high of $317.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $338.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at $129,540,070.44. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

