Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 22,956 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,956 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $50,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,472,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,094,000 after acquiring an additional 313,672 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $176.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $425.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $181.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.44 and its 200 day moving average is $159.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

