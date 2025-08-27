Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945,574 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.3% of Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $466,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $331,591,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 108,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $648.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $630.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $593.32. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $649.68. The stock has a market cap of $652.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

