D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 3,187 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

