D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.3%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $298.60 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $301.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $821.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

