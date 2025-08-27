Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 20,459 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19,300.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,459 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $298.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.28. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.90 and a 1-year high of $317.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 88.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total transaction of $245,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,013.72. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.